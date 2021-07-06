Phantasma Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $17.37 million and $146,764.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,282.17 or 0.99935938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007723 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00065050 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001038 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars.

