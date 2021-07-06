Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given Buy Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.92.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.73. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.