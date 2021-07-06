Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will report sales of $2.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 million. Phunware posted sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $11.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 million to $12.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.06 million, with estimates ranging from $16.97 million to $17.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 917.94% and a negative net margin of 339.41%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

In related news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phunware by 5,267.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phunware by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 250,499 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phunware by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Phunware by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PHUN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.29. 808,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,905,206. The company has a market cap of $92.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

