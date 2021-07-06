Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 116,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tenable by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tenable by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,516,000 after purchasing an additional 100,887 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,873. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.22 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,992 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,939. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

