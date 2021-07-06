Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.11% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $33,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.02 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

