Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,690,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $323.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

