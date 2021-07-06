Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 515 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,278 shares of company stock valued at $27,858,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $138.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.87. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.62.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.