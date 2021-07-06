Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 5,190 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.18.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 142,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.12, for a total value of $45,902,498.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,576,438.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,617 shares of company stock valued at $132,985,432. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,102. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.98 and a twelve month high of $356.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

