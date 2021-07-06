Pigeoncoin Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $14,334.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 348.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000220 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000552 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

