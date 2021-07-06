Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.54. The company has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 136.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

