Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,950 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AKAM. KeyCorp raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,293.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,572,466 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.