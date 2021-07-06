Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 24,413.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,066 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX stock opened at $648.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.69 and a 12 month high of $649.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.