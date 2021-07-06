Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.08% of PTC worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 16.3% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $1,090,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $143.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.18. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $149.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

