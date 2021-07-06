Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 60,291 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60,291 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $217.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

