Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 60,291 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60,291 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $217.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
