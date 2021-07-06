Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Pinterest by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Pinterest by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,933,000 after acquiring an additional 662,503 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $2,970,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 919,440 shares of company stock valued at $64,920,209. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Wedbush cut their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

PINS opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,321.83 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.