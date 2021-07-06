Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banner in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banner’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $53.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.09.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.53 million. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Banner by 131.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

