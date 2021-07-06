Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $146.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

PII opened at $135.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.35. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 445.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

