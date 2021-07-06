Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $178.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 128.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTMN. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

