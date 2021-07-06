PotCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.13 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $1,773.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,122.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,313.52 or 0.06779947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $507.21 or 0.01486410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00405506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00159527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.97 or 0.00653424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.02 or 0.00410332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.13 or 0.00340324 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,384,901 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

