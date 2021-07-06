Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Trading Down 5.7%

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 4,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 706.96%. The firm had revenue of $100.17 million for the quarter.

Power Solutions International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSIX)

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

