Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Trading Down 5.7%

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 4,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 706.96%. The firm had revenue of $100.17 million for the quarter.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

