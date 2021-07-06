Powered Brands’ Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Powered Brands’ (OTCMKTS:POWRU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 7th. Powered Brands had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Powered Brands’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POWRU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. Powered Brands has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWRU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

