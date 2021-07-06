Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,283,000 after buying an additional 102,664 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 660.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after buying an additional 843,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after buying an additional 50,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

PFC opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $35.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%. The business had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

