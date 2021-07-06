Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Short Interest Update

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PBIO opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Pressure BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

