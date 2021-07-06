Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.55 on August 20th

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PHP opened at GBX 157.82 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 153.36. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161.80 ($2.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 170.33 ($2.23).

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

