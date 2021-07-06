Primas Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, Primas has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $4.96 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.53 or 0.00403168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000606 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Primas

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

