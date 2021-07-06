Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $171.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

PRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.71.

NYSE PRI opened at $150.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.16. Primerica has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $482,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,841,000 after purchasing an additional 166,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after buying an additional 100,932 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after buying an additional 218,581 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,210,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,906,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Primerica by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

