Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE PGZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. 15,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,964. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.29.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.