Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
Shares of NYSE PGZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. 15,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,964. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.29.
