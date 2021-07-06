Professional Planning Invests $236,000 in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Professional Planning acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,800,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after buying an additional 177,642 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 161,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,066,000.

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

