Professional Planning Invests $287,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Professional Planning purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after buying an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.54.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

