Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,404 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 34.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 9.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $4.68 on Tuesday, reaching $229.62. 91,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,212,854. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $245.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 187.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $694,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $1,184,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,369,868 shares in the company, valued at $838,465,724.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,654 shares of company stock worth $72,593,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.