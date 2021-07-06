Profund Advisors LLC Buys 3,265 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after acquiring an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $7.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.38. 93,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of -258.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.10.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.