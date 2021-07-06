Profund Advisors LLC Buys 3,265 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after acquiring an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ DOCU traded up $7.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.38. 93,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of -258.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.10.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.
In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.