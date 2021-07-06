Profund Advisors LLC Buys 9,402 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,799 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,506. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.84. The stock has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

