Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 34.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after buying an additional 2,641,053 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,750,000 after buying an additional 2,177,521 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,980,000 after buying an additional 1,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $7.34 on Tuesday, hitting $111.86. 455,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,428,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.11. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

