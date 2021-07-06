Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,584,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9,623.0% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,851 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXN traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,556. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $186.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

