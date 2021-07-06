Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock Holdings Cut by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $173.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.59. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $174.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.