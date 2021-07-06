Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 208,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339 over the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

