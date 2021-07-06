Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,831 DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DMC Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,855,000 after purchasing an additional 182,968 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in DMC Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after purchasing an additional 118,662 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in DMC Global by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 342,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DMC Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DMC Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 263,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

