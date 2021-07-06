Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 53,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HASI shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

