Prudent Man Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in ASML by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $689.50 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $710.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $668.13. The firm has a market cap of $289.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

