Prudent Man Advisors LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $765,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

