Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,572 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.16. Ebix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

