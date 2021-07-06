Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,258,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,589,000 after purchasing an additional 329,841 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,330,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,117,000 after purchasing an additional 165,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,254,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,453,000 after purchasing an additional 173,778 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

