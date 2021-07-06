Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 24.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 998.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIW opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at $14,487,961.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,294 shares of company stock worth $4,086,375. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

