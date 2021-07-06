Prudential Financial Inc. Has $963,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

CCEP opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.