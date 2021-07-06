Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of DXP Enterprises worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,768,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,522,000 after buying an additional 99,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO David R. Little bought 30,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $860,702.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,356,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.37. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.60.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

