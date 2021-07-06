Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,828 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,389,000 after buying an additional 1,199,343 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $5,030,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,667.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 406,468 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 100.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 676,407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $1,404,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,666.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLCA opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.63. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.53 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 3.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

