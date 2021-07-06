Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 144,080 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 144,080 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $60,911,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,028 shares of company stock worth $7,191,974. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

