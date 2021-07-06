PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in PTC by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $143.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

