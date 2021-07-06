PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 135,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 297.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.19. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.99.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

