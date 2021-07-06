Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

